JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Hubbard looks to downsize city jail


Published: Sun, May 7, 2017 @ 4:46 p.m.

HUBBARD — HUBBARD

City officials are planning to scale back the Hubbard jail in the wake of compliance issues highlighted during a state inspection.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction licenses municipal jails according to the maximum allowable length of stay for an inmate.

Higher-grade jails face more stringent regulatory requirements.

Currently the state licenses the Hubbard jail as a 12-hour facility, capable of holding an inmate for no more than 12 hours at a time.

Hubbard Safety Director Louis Carsone and Police Chief James Taafe want the jail to instead become a temporary holding facility capable of holding an inmate for up to six hours.

Read the full story in Monday's Vindicator.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes