— HUBBARD

City officials are planning to scale back the Hubbard jail in the wake of compliance issues highlighted during a state inspection.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction licenses municipal jails according to the maximum allowable length of stay for an inmate.

Higher-grade jails face more stringent regulatory requirements.

Currently the state licenses the Hubbard jail as a 12-hour facility, capable of holding an inmate for no more than 12 hours at a time.

Hubbard Safety Director Louis Carsone and Police Chief James Taafe want the jail to instead become a temporary holding facility capable of holding an inmate for up to six hours.

Read the full story in Monday's Vindicator.