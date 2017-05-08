HUBBARD — HUBBARD
City officials are planning to scale back the Hubbard jail in the wake of compliance issues highlighted during a state inspection.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction licenses municipal jails according to the maximum allowable length of stay for an inmate.
Higher-grade jails face more stringent regulatory requirements.
Currently the state licenses the Hubbard jail as a 12-hour facility, capable of holding an inmate for no more than 12 hours at a time.
Hubbard Safety Director Louis Carsone and Police Chief James Taafe want the jail to instead become a temporary holding facility capable of holding an inmate for up to six hours.

