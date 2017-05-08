JOBS
1Q casino tax revenue declines slightly


Published: Sun, May 7, 2017 @ 4:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS — COLUMBUS

First-quarter casino tax revenues for Ohio’s counties and major cities, including Youngstown, have declined slightly from last year’s peak, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

These revenues come from a 33 percent tax on gross gambling revenues paid by the state’s four casinos, which are in Cleveland, Toledo, Columbus and Cincinnati.

First-quarter revenues for Youngstown and Mahoning County each totaled $357,390 in 2017, compared with $362,488 in the same quarter last year, $352,854 in 2015, $341,549 in 2014 and $326,893 in 2013.

