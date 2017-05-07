MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP)

At least 62 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped three years ago by Boko Haram extremists in northern Nigeria have been released into military custody, authorities said late today.

Family members said they were eagerly awaiting a list of names and "our hopes and expectations are high."

Nearly 200 of the schoolgirls had remained captive after the first negotiated release of 21 girls in October.

At the time, Nigeria's government said another group of 83 girls would be released "very soon."

"Huge numbers," the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted late today.

A Nigerian official who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to journalists confirmed that at least 62 had been freed.