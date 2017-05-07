CANFIELD

Saturday was a doubly special day for horse lovers at Tippecanoe Country Club's second annual Derby Day party.

Friends and families, with many of the women wearing wide-brimmed derby-style hats, enjoyed southern cuisine and sipped mint juleps while waiting to watch race-favorite Always Dreaming win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

It was particularly meaningful to many of the participants because proceeds from the event benefitted Buckeye Horse Park on 47 acres leased from Mill Creek MetroParks on U.S. Route 224 in Ellsworth Township.

Specifically, Buckeye Horse Park wants to build an all-year heated riding facility, said Barb Wright of Canfield, one of the event organizers. 'We're trying to expand our offerings,' she said.

Long-range goals include establishing a program for inner-city children and a therapeutic riding program, Wright said.

