WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is moving to gut the office of the White House "drug czar" according to a preliminary budget document and an email message that its acting director has circulated to agency staff.

The Office of National Drug Control Policy, or ONDCP, is the lead White House office shaping policy on the nation's opioid crisis, among other responsibilities.

The proposed $364 million cut would leave a budget of just $24 million for the office and would eliminate its two major grant programs.

The eliminations involve the high-intensity drug-trafficking area program, which just received – under a catchall government-wide spending bill signed by President Donald Trump today – $254 million for grants to help states and localities to fight drug trafficking, and the $100 million drug-free communities program, which helps local organizations battle drugs in their communities. The programs have widespread bipartisan support among lawmakers.

The proposal says the Trump budget would result in a "smaller, more streamlined organization that can more effectively address drug control issues."

During the campaign, Trump vowed to combat the nation's growing opioid epidemic, which has ravaged many of the rural areas and small working-class towns where the Republican drew a lot of support.

And in March, Trump commissioned a new addiction task force to help combat the opioid crisis, tapping his friend and former rival New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to lead the fight.

The White House wouldn't confirm the drug czar's office is on the chopping block.

"The president has made very clear the opioid epidemic in this country is a huge priority for him," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, adding that there has been no final decision made about office's budget.