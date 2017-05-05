WARREN

An inmate at the Trumbull County Jail was found dead at just after noon today, Trumbull County Sheriff, Paul Monroe has confirmed.

The inmate, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:01 p.m., the sheriff said.

Corrections officers called for immediate medical assistance and lifesaving efforts began.

The prisoner was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Warren Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has been notified and will be investigating to determine the cause of death.

As more information becomes available it will be released when the time is appropriate, Monroe said.