Tibbetts-Wick Road in Liberty temporarily closed after accident


Published: Fri, May 5, 2017 @ 1:35 p.m.

LIBERTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a truck accident at Tibbetts-Wick Road and state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue).

A patrol dispatcher said the accident happened just before 1 p.m.

Tibbetts-Wick Road is closed to allow for clean up of debris.

The truck was used to clean out septic tanks. Diesel fuel leaked from the truck's engine, but the spill has been contained. The truck also struck a utility pole. A portion of Tibbets Wick Road is closed. There were no reports of injuries.

