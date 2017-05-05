STRUTHERS — A city man was arraigned today in Struthers Municipal Court on a felony drug-trafficking charge.

Luis Mateo IV, 18, is also charged with illegal possession of a weapon and violating the terms of his probation.

A judge set his bond at $10,000.

Police, who said they received confidential tips about Mateo dealing drugs, searched his Lincoln Avenue home Wednesday.

Mateo’s mother signed a consent form to let police search the home, according to a police report.

Police reported finding suspected marijuana in Mateo’s room, along with a scale, $7,242 in cash and a revolver. Officers arrested Mateo on Wednesday and booked him into the Mahoning County jail.

Mateo did not yet have an attorney listed through the court as of late this afternoon.

His next court appearance will be May 12.