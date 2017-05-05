FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Residents near a flood-prone river in northwest Ohio have been piling sandbags as forecasters warn there’s a risk of moderate flooding from rainstorms moving through the region.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Blanchard River near Findlay, roughly 50 miles south of Toledo. The weather service said the river was swollen enough on Friday morning to cause flooding in some low-lying areas and was expected to rise above flood stage by midday.



The Courier newspaper reports Findlay officials were making sandbags available for residents to pick up around the clock while flooding remains a threat. City officials also were urging residents in areas prone to flash flooding to be prepared for that.

More rain in the area was forecast for Saturday.