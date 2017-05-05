AUSTINTOWN

Paramedics used two doses of Narcan to revive a man who was believed to be overdosing.

When police arrived at a Westchester Drive apartment late Thursday night, they found the man unconscious and breathing heavily on a couch while making gurgling sounds.

A friend of the victim told police he has a history of heroin and pill use, but she thought he had stopped because he was in nursing school. When looking for the victim's ID, police reportedly found a folded up dollar bill containing a white powdery substance, but field tests for cocaine and heroin were inconclusive. Officers also reported finding two small pieces of plastic bag, which they photographed as evidence.

Once paramedics revived the victim, he was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for further treatment. No charges have been filed.