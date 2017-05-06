YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners awarded a $534,000 contract today for morgue ventilation improvement at Oakhill Renaissance Place to York-Mahoning Mechanical Contractors Inc.

Poor ventilation there has caused the coroner’s office to try to schedule autopsies on badly decomposed bodies late in the day to reduce odor problems in the former Forum Health Southside Medical Center, which is now a county office complex.

Dr. David Kennedy, county coroner, said Friday the ventilation improvement work will ideally be performed before the county hires a new forensic pathologist and resumes performing autopsies at Oakhill.

The work will include installation of a ventilation system that meets current codes, closing off the walls and ceiling space in the basement autopsy room, and installation of a new autopsy table, new lighting, a new laundry facility, an ionization system and a portable air-purification unit, and new evidence storage, specimen and drying rooms.

