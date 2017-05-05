YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners this morning awarded a $534,000 contract for morgue ventilation improvement at Oakhill Renaissance Place to York-Mahoning Mechanical Contractors Inc.

Poor ventilation there has caused the coroner’s office to try to schedule autopsies on badly decomposed bodies late in the day to reduce odor problems in the former hospital, which is now a county office complex.

Dr. David Kennedy, county coroner, said the ventilation improvement work will ideally be performed before the county hires a new forensic pathologist and resumes performing autopsies at Oakhill.

The illness and untimely death last month of Dr. Joseph Ohr, the county’s forensic pathologist, has forced the county to send bodies to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland for autopsies.