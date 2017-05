BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BISHOP, TERESA ANN 2/6/1963 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

BROWN, STEVEN HOWARD 12/17/1983 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



CHERNEY, ALEX IVAN 8/28/1980 POLAND TWP. POLICE Domestic Violence



CONSIGLIO, JOAN M 2/4/1964 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault

COPE, STEPHEN P 3/10/1987 POLAND VILLAGE POLICE DEPT. Failure To Reinstate License

FREED, BRUCE A 4/23/1958 LOWELLVILLE POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



JORDAN, JACK JR 2/2/1960 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Menacing



MALAGISI, MICHAEL JOHN VINCENT 2/14/1982 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Probation Violation

MILLER, JASON SCOTT 3/20/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension Revocation Or Restriction

MOLINA, EDWIN 6/30/1963 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Gross Sexual Imposition

NAZE, TREMOND MONTE 3/4/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle



RICHARDS, ALBERT L 10/19/1989 POLAND VILLAGE POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



ROBERTS, JOSHUA E 11/27/1996 OSP FRA Suspension



SHAFFER, DAVID ALLEN JR 11/9/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault

TEEMER, ANTWAN KEEMONTIE 1/22/1987 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



THOMAS, EDWARD JERMAINE 2/12/1984 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



TRAVIS, ROBERT JOSEPH III 8/5/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Complicity

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER JABRE 9/12/1995 4/3/2017 TIME SERVED



ARMENI, KELSEY M 11/18/1992 1/14/2017 TIME SERVED



BLOTZER, ROBERT STANLEY 1/10/1991 5/3/2017 BONDED OUT

BURKHOLDER, MICHAEL T 9/18/1989 5/3/2017 BONDED OUT



FLETCHER, MATTHEW 9/19/1994 5/3/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



GATEWOOD, BRIAN J 4/18/1980 5/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GONZALEZ, JOSEPH 6/4/1980 4/21/2017 RELEASED



GORDON, SHERRY L 5/16/1964 4/26/2017 BONDED OUT



HAWKINS, JEREMY LEWIS JR 8/27/1997 4/29/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HULL, THOMAS 11/24/1956 6/19/2015 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



JOHNSON, CLEO CHRISTOPHER 4/11/1991 4/28/2017 BONDED OUT



JONES, CHRISTIAN 10/5/1996 4/25/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



JOY, TYLER 8/29/1978 5/1/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



KALASKY, JAMES F 5/23/1949 4/27/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



LASTER, ADARRELL D 6/15/1974 3/24/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MCCLIMANS JR., ROBERT EARL 9/22/1966 2/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

NORWOOD, PAMELA J 6/9/1967 4/25/2017 BONDED OUT



ONEAL, MICHAEL EDWARD II 2/10/1998 5/4/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



SELLERS, DWAYLEN DASHAWN 5/11/1994 2/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SINGLETARY, PRINCE JAMAL 7/9/1985 4/28/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SMALLS, CHARITY 8/4/1952 4/11/2017 TIME SERVED



THOMAS, BRYON L 9/11/1985 4/7/2017 TIME SERVED



WISE, VIRGINIA 5/7/1979 2/20/2017 TIME SERVED