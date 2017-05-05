JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Emails of centrist French presidential candidate's team hacked, altered


Published: Fri, May 5, 2017 @ 9:13 p.m.

PARIS

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s team said it has been the victim of a “massive” cyber attack and that its documents have been distributed via social networks.

Macron’s team said in a statement that hackers have mixed fake documents with real ones stolen from the personal and professional email accounts of campaign staff. The campaign said the activities shown by its documents are completely legal.

Centrist independent Macron was leading his nationalist rival Marine Le Pen by a wide margin when campaigning officially ended at midnight on Friday.

Le Pen’s top aide Florian Philippot responded to the leak on Twitter, suggesting the media have avoided scrutinizing Macron thoroughly.

“Will the Macronleaks uncover things that investigative journalism has deliberately killed?” Philippot said in a tweet. “Frightening democratic shipwreck.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes