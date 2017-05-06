CANFIELD

Canfield High School seniors had the opportunity to examine the inner workings of their local government Friday at the 37th annual Civic Day, sponsored by Canfield Rotary.

Rotary President Nils P. Johnson Jr. said the event celebrates civics, community engagement and the often underappreciated role government plays in people’s lives.

While some may pit private enterprise against public institutions, Johnson said he believes each are necessary for the other’s survival.

“An engaged citizenry and authoritative government working together can make a difference,” he said.

Students attended mock school board, city council and township trustee meetings Friday morning. They also toured the police and fire departments.

The event culminated with a luncheon at St. Michael Church, where Judge Robert Rusu of Mahoning County Probate Court spoke.

