Canfield schools bus driver charged with stealing gas


Published: Fri, May 5, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

Staff report

CANFIELD

A bus driver at Canfield High School entered a not-guilty plea to a charge of stealing gasoline from the school bus garage.

The school district has placed Launa Lynn, 53, of Canfield on administrative leave pending further investigation.

She appeared Friday in Mahoning County Area Court on a charge of misdemeanor theft.

Richard Hammond, director of transportation for Canfield schools, told police he noticed an increase in the amount of gasoline being used at the bus garage’s fueling station.

The majority of the fleet uses diesel fuel.

Hammond installed a surveillance camera and saw a woman he believed to be Lynn taking gas on four occasions.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

