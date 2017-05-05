CANFIELD — A bus driver at Canfield High School is accused of stealing gasoline from the school bus garage.

Richard Hammond, director of transportation for Canfield schools, told police he noticed an increase in the amount of gasoline being used at the bus garage fueling station. The majority of the fleet uses diesel fuel.

Hammond installed a surveillance camera and saw a woman he believed to be Laura Lynn, 53, of Canfield, stealing gas on four occasions.

Police staked out the bus garage Tuesday evening and reportedly saw Lynn drive to the gas pump and begin fueling her personal vehicle after bringing the lacrosse team back to the school.

Lynn told police she was a bus driver and was just putting a little bit of fuel in her vehicle. She claimed she intended to pay Hammond in the morning.

After being placed under arrest, Lynn told police she had fueled personal vehicles on five occasions. She said she and her husband have been facing financial hardships.

Lynn was served a summons for misdemeanor theft.