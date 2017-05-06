YOUNGSTOWN

Area Agency on Aging 11 will again establish an office in the Mahoning County Children Services building, 222 W. Federal St., to administer services to county residents, 60 and older.

The services, including home-delivered meals, recreation, wellness programs and guardianship services, will be provided beginning July 1 under a new 1-mill, five-year real-estate tax levy the county’s voters approved in March 2016. The levy will generate about $4.1 million in annual revenue.

Generation of the money began with this year’s first-half tax collection.

The new office, which will require no renovation, will be on the second floor of the Children Services building across the hall from that of the county mental health and recovery board, said county Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti.

All agency operations were formerly located in downtown Youngstown before moving in 2009 to Eastwood Mall in Niles.

Read more about the plan in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.