WARREN

Ten days after an inmate was taken unresponsive from his cell in the Trumbull County jail after a possible drug overdose, an inmate was found dead in his cell Friday.

Sheriff Paul Monroe issued a press release Friday night saying the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:01 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m. at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

The sheriff did not identify the inmate, but The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, identified him as Gregory Wright, 60, of Warren. The sheriff told WFMJ there were no signs of foul play.

When the inmate was discovered, corrections officers called for medical assistance and lifesaving efforts began. The inmate was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office will investigate to determine the cause of death, Monroe said.

Wright, of Sheridan Avenue Northeast, was sentenced to 18 months in prison April 28 in common pleas court after pleading guilty to cocaine possession and failure to comply with the orders of a police officer, according to court records.

