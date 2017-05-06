POLAND

Do, act, wonder, grow.

That’s what Poland’s third- and fourth-grade students were encouraged to do at the second annual “DAWG Day” that took place at Dobbins Elementary Friday.

Students rotated between 12 stations dedicated to activities and topics such as physical activity, nutrition, sports safety, and more. They also had the chance to meet Erin Gabriel, a Poland graduate and star athlete who went on to play softball at the University of Tennessee.

Event organizers said DAWG Day aims to teach students life lessons beyond what they are learning in their classrooms.

“The purpose of DAWG Day is to teach students that there is more to an education than just the pencil and paper,” said Dobbins Principal Michael Daley. “We’re heading into summer, and there are lots of ways students could get into situations” where this kind of information would help them make good decisions.

“Third- and fourth-grade, they’re at the age where they’re starting to make independent choices,” Daley said. “Rather than just hope that’s happening in their daily lives, we take responsibility for having these important conversations with them.”

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.