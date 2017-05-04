JOBS
Youngstown find pills and money, including drugs in dog house


Published: Thu, May 4, 2017 @ 10:11 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Officers serving search warrants Wednesday investigating drug activity found pills, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine as well as more than $4,200 in one house and more than $5,000 in cash overall.

At a 328 Chicago Ave. home about 4:50 p.m., members of the vice squad and the Community Police Unit found more than $3,000 in a safe plus an additional $1,236 as well as 23 pills and a bag of heroin and a bag of crack cocaine.

Isaac Ford, 37, who reports said listed the home as his address, was arrested on drug charges and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

About 6:05 p.m. at a 437 E. Myrtle Ave. home, police found a bag of fentanyl, a bag of crack cocaine, 68 painkillers and a scale in a dog house in the yard as well as $1,173 cash on LaMarcus Smith, 34, who lists the home as his address.

Smith, as well as Gregory Smith, 25, who also lists the home has his address, were both arrested on drug charges and taken to the jail.

All three are expected to be arraigned in municipal court Friday.

