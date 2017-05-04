YOUNGSTOWN

Charges are expected to be filed after reports said a woman jumped over the bar early today at a South Avenue bar and attacked the bartender after she announced she was closing.

Reports said police were called to the Last Call, 2929 South Ave., about 1:55 a.m. for a fight and when they arrived the bartender told them she had broken up an argument between three people when a woman who was in the argument became upset.

When the bartender it was last call, the woman jumped over the bar, punched her and then ran away. Police tracked the attacker down to a home on West Delason Avenue and issued her a trespass warning. Reports said the incident was captured on video and the bartender wants to press assault charges.