WARREN

A city woman will be arraigned today on a felonious assault charge after being accused of chasing down and running over her sister with her car.

Brianna M. Reno, 23, of Colonial Street Southeast, was taken to the county jail following the 12:15 p.m. incident on West Park Drive.

The victim, 24, said she was on foot, leaving Reno’s house when Reno started chasing her in a car.

When the victim reached her house on Oak Street, Reno drove through the back yard, around the garage and struck the victim, pushing her into the garage. The collision pushed the garage off of its foundation, police said.

When police arrived, they found the victim on the ground in her yard with the garage caved in behind her and tire tracks in the yard leading to the garage.

An officer followed the path of Reno’s vehicle from Oak Street to a Deerfield Street Northwest address following fluid that had leaked from her car.

When police arrived at the residence, they took Reno into custody and discovered that she had her child, six months old, with her.

The victim was taken by ambulance to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital with leg and rib pain.

Reno was the person who called 911, telling police that the victim had shattered her window and left on foot toward Oak Street. Police confirmed that the window was shattered on Reno’s house.