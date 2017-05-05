WARREN

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins met April 27 with officials from the U.S. Justice and State departments to discuss the extradition of Claudia Hoerig from Brazil to Trumbull County so she can stand trial in the 2007 shooting death of her husband, Air Force Maj. Karl Hoerig.

Watkins also spoke with an official working for Brazil’s attorney general about the case March 29, Watkins said in a press release.

The meeting with U.S. officials dealt with the role Watkins’ office will play if Claudia Hoerig is returned to Ohio for trial, Watkins said.

He added because the matter is being handled by U.S. officials, he would not disclose the content of his discussions with them.

“Diplomacy must be given a chance to work in this matter, especially after the effort by American prosecutors, diplomats and elected officials serving during the Bush, Obama and present Trump administrations,” Watkins said.

