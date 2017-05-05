JOBS
Warren mayor tells chamber he sees hope for future in city's youth


Published: Thu, May 4, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

WARREN

Mayor Doug Franklin took the members of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce on a virtual tour of the city during his remarks at the annual Good Morning Warren breakfast.

From the new restaurant, coffee shop and craft brewery downtown, to a new senior-citizen housing complex and dialysis center on the West Side, he touched on the good things happening in the city.

He even suggested young people are taking greater pride in “the new Warren, Ohio,” viewing it as a good place to live as they grow into adulthood.

“Two weeks ago, I had the honor of speaking at the Inspiring Minds gala,” he said Thursday of the local nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth aspire to college and careers.

“A number of students both current and former, spoke about going away to school, but they all mentioned their plans to come back to Warren, Ohio.

“To me, that’s exciting, that’s what feeds my optimism. Our young people are coming back to our city and taking an interest in participating in our city’s activities.”

Read more about the gathering in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

