JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Victim’s mom denied access to Aaron Hernandez’s remains


Published: Thu, May 4, 2017 @ 9:53 a.m.

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for the mother of a man Aaron Hernandez was convicted of killing won’t be allowed access to his brain, blood and urine samples in support of her wrongful death suit against the former NFL star’s estate.

Attorneys for Ursula Ward — the mother of Odin Lloyd — had asked a judge to order the preservation of the tissue and fluid samples gathered by the autopsy for their own experts to examine.

The Boston Herald (http://bit.ly/2pKVkCz ) reports a judge denied the request this week, saying Ward’s lawyers did not adequately explain why Hernandez’s physical condition when he died was relevant to the issues raised in Ward’s lawsuit.

Hernandez killed himself in prison on April 19. He was serving a life sentence for killing Lloyd in June 2013.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes