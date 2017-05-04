JOBS
Tribe-Tigers game rained out


Published: Thu, May 4, 2017 @ 2:32 p.m.

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians scheduled for today has been postponed because of bad weather.

The game in Detroit was called more than three hours before the scheduled first pitch, with rain in the area expected to linger throughout the day.

There was no makeup date immediately announced. The Tigers took two of three in what was initially supposed to be a four-game series.

