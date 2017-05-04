JOBS
Three car crash at North River Road and Larchmont Avenue


Published: Thu, May 4, 2017 @ 4:50 p.m.

HOWLAND

At least two people were taken by ambulance from a three car crash at North River Road and Larchmont Avenue this afternoon.

A witness said two vehicles collided in the intersection causing one of the two to hit another vehicle.

Two people were taken to the hospital from one of the cars, apparently with minor injuries.

The crash, which has caused a minor back up in traffic, occurred around 4:20 p.m.

