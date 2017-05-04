SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Uncertainty is spreading across Puerto Rico and the U.S. municipal bond market now that the U.S. territory has taken an unprecedented step into federal court to restructure a portion of its $73 billion debt.

Many economists anticipated the island's move Wednesday to seek a bankruptcy-like process amid a 10-year recession, but no one can predict what lies ahead.

"Think about it as a marathon," said Craig Barbarosh, a bankruptcy lawyer with the firm Katten Muchin Rosenman. "Today is the beginning of mile 1. A lot can and will happen."

In the next couple of days, the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to appoint a federal district court judge to oversee Puerto Rico's case. The judge will ultimately decide how and which Puerto Rico assets will be distributed to bondholders. The judge, however, will first need approval from the federal control board that was authorized by Congress last year to oversee the island's finances.

The decision to resolve a portion of the debt in court is the largest effort ever made by a U.S. government to shield itself from creditors. It's unknown how long the bankruptcy-like process will take, although local government officials believe it could be resolved in four years.

During that time, economists and analysts warn, many changes could occur.

"It's going to be uncomfortable for some," Barbarosh said. "It could mean everything from slightly higher taxes to ... modest adjustments to noncritical services ... to concessions by bondholders ... They're going to pull all the different levers."

Puerto Ricans already have been hit with new taxes, higher utility rates and cuts to public employee benefits, among other things. Many also have struggled to find jobs on an island of 3.4 million people with an unemployment rate that has hovered around 12 percent. Nearly 450,000 people have left for the U.S. mainland in the past decade to flee the crisis.