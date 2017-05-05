YOUNGSTOWN

Pastor Al Yanno said the National Day of Prayer in Youngstown doesn’t have a bunch of speakers, but a bunch of key prayers.

NOW Youngstown hosted the National Day of Prayer in Trinity United Methodist Church at noon Thursday, inviting people of all walks of life to participate. NOW Youngstown is a community organization dedicated to bringing peace, restoration and hope to the city.

The theme this year is from the Bible verse Daniel 9:19 which states a prayer from Daniel the prophet: “O Lord, hear; O Lord, forgive; O Lord, hearken and do; defer not, for thine own sake, O my God: for thy city and thy people are called by thy name.”

Pastor Yanno, of the Metro Assembly of God and a NOW Youngstown promoter, told the gathering of nearly 100 in the church about the history behind this verse in the context of the Bible.

Read what he said and more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.