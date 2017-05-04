JOBS
Pa. man convicted in robbery and dog-shooting case


Published: Thu, May 4, 2017 @ 3:35 p.m.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of killing a homeowner’s dog during a botched robbery.

The Courier Times reports 23-year-old Montel Johnson, of Philadelphia, was convicted of robbery, attempted burglary, cruelty to animals and related charges by a jury Monday. This is Johnson’s second conviction for robbery.

Police say in 2016 Johnson threatened a man with a gun outside of his Levittown home when he was confronted while trying to steal the man’s motorcycle. Officials say Johnson then fatally shot the victim’s mastiff when the dog got out of the house.

Johnson and two co-defendants were charged last year. The co-defendants pleaded guilty.

Johnson will also face trial for a weapons charge stemming from the robbery. A date for the second trial has not been scheduled yet.

