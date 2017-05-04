YOUNGSTOWN — A former Mahoning County assistant prosecutor fired last month has appealed his dismissal to the state Personnel Board of Review.

Attorneys Subodh Chandra and Sandhya Gupta of Cleveland filed the complaint today on behalf of Martin Desmond, whom county Prosecutor Paul J. Gains fired April 6.

The complaint said Desmond was fired because he reported misconduct in the prosecutor’s office.

Gains had no comment on the appeal.

