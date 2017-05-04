HOLIDAY CITY, Ohio (AP) — Police say a Maine truck driver has been killed in a crash in Ohio.

The Blade newspaper in Toledo reports 68-year-old Bruce Wichenbach was killed Wednesday on the Ohio Turnpike in Williams County.

Police say Wichenbach drove off the road, hitting a semi parked on the shoulder and slamming into a guardrail before his truck overturned.

The driver of the stopped truck was not hurt. Another person, who crashed into the median while trying to avoid debris from the crash, was also unhurt.

The crash closed all westbound lanes for about four hours.