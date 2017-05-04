YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 13 people including Mitchell L. Glay, 31, South Schenley Avenue and Brandon Hill, 22, Stacy Drive, New Middletown, on burglary with a repeat violent offender specification, burglary, theft, possessing criminal tools and obstructing justice.

The grand jury also indicted Willie Hendrix, 37, Indianola Avenue, on felonious assault and felonious assault with a repeat violent offender specification.

On Apr. 1, reports say police were called to a home in the 900 block of Cameron Avenue on the South Side, where they found a 26-year-old man, covered in blood, saying someone tried to rob him.

A woman in the home told police she heard struggling in the basement and saw the victim struggling with another man. She grabbed a large spoon to try to stop the man from attacking the victim, reports said.

Hendrix was charged with felonious assault.