JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 13


Published: Thu, May 4, 2017 @ 4:54 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 13 people including Mitchell L. Glay, 31, South Schenley Avenue and Brandon Hill, 22, Stacy Drive, New Middletown, on burglary with a repeat violent offender specification, burglary, theft, possessing criminal tools and obstructing justice.

photo

Mitchell Glay mug

photo

Brandon Hill mug

The grand jury also indicted Willie Hendrix, 37, Indianola Avenue, on felonious assault and felonious assault with a repeat violent offender specification.

On Apr. 1, reports say police were called to a home in the 900 block of Cameron Avenue on the South Side, where they found a 26-year-old man, covered in blood, saying someone tried to rob him.

A woman in the home told police she heard struggling in the basement and saw the victim struggling with another man. She grabbed a large spoon to try to stop the man from attacking the victim, reports said.

Hendrix was charged with felonious assault.

photo

Willie Hendrix mug

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes