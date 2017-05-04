KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant water slide at a Kansas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.

The largest payment to Caleb Schwab's family, $14 million, will come from SVV 1 and KC Water Park, two companies associated with the Texas-based water park operator Schlitterbahn, The Kansas City Star reported today.

The rest of the money will come from the general contractor, the raft manufacturer and a company that consulted on the 17-story "Verruckt" water slide that was dubbed the tallest in the world. The water slide at the park in Kansas City has been closed since Caleb's death on Aug. 7, 2016.

The settlements had already been announced, but the amount wasn't disclosed. The Star obtained the court documents after filing motions to intervene. The newspaper argued the amounts paid by each defendant should be released to ensure those responsible for Caleb's death are held publicly accountable.

Caleb's father is Republican Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab. The family's attorneys, who did not return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment today, said previously in a written statement the family was "determined to hold all those responsible for this tragedy accountable, while doing all they can to ensure this never happens again to another family."