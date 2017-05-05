WARREN

Eastern Gateway Community College will no longer offer classes at its Warren Center location after the semester ends May 12..

Enrollment has declined at the Warren location, and President Jimmie Bruce said the decision to close was financial.

“We have decided that we want to put our resources into strengthening our Youngstown campus,” Bruce said.

Students currently attending the Warren location will have several options going forward. Bruce said EGCC will offer a limited number of summer courses at Warren G. Harding High School, and students can take classes online as well. They also will be able to attend the Valley Center location in Youngstown.

“We are not going to walk away and leave students hanging,” Bruce said. “We will find a solution for them.”

