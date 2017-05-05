JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Eastern Gateway closing Warren campus next week


Published: Thu, May 4, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

WARREN

Eastern Gateway Community College will no longer offer classes at its Warren Center location after the semester ends May 12..

Enrollment has declined at the Warren location, and President Jimmie Bruce said the decision to close was financial.

“We have decided that we want to put our resources into strengthening our Youngstown campus,” Bruce said.

Students currently attending the Warren location will have several options going forward. Bruce said EGCC will offer a limited number of summer courses at Warren G. Harding High School, and students can take classes online as well. They also will be able to attend the Valley Center location in Youngstown.

“We are not going to walk away and leave students hanging,” Bruce said. “We will find a solution for them.”

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes