YOUNGSTOWN

Seventeen senior students showcased their skills Thursday afternoon at Choffin Career and Technical Center’s Hair Show.

“This gives us a chance have our seniors practice prom hairstyles and show off what they’ve learned to the public,” said instructor Stephanie Berarducci. “People can come in and get a chance to try out what our program has to offer, tour our classrooms and just have fun with our students.”

Berarducci bubbled with excitement explaining each student’s success story with those in attendance.

Senior student Ny’Asha Patterson said her success in the program comes from hard work and dedication.

“You have to be on it everyday,” she said. “You have to be here everyday, no breaks, and [you] can’t miss class.”

Students’ hard work comes easily because of their passion.

“I just like cutting hair,” said senior student Destiny Richardson. “It’s calming to me. It’s what I like to do.”

By liking what she does, Ny’Asha said she learned to have a high confidence level.

