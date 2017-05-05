CANFIELD

The city of Canfield hosted its annual town hall meeting tonight at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

More than 100 citizens from the city and Canfield Township attended the meeting, which included several city government speakers and a question and answer session for the public.

Canfield Police Chief Chuck Colucci thanked the public for their support of the five-year, 3.9-mill levy that was passed in November, which will allow the department to replace its aging radios and eventually hire more officers.

Colucci went on to discuss several major police accomplishments during the year and also took time to award a commendation to Thor, the recently retired police dog that was pivotal in locating a little girl that nearly froze to death last November.

Also discussed were plans for selecting a new city manager in the wake of City Manager Joe Warino’s retirement in December.

