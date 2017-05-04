JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Canfield police check second threat at MCCTC, students evacuated


Published: Thu, May 4, 2017 @ 12:49 p.m.

CANFIELD

Students at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center have been evacuated from classes after a threat was found written on the wall of a welding lab.

Community engagement specialist Jessica Cene said the school does not believe it is a credible threat, but students were removed from the building at about 12:25 p.m.

Canfield Police Department is investigating the threat, and Cene said the school will follow orders from the police.

Last Tuesday, students were evacuated for about 30 minutes while police investigated a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall. Police quickly determined that the school was not at risk and students were returned to classes.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes