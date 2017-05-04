CANFIELD

Students at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center have been evacuated from classes after a threat was found written on the wall of a welding lab.

Community engagement specialist Jessica Cene said the school does not believe it is a credible threat, but students were removed from the building at about 12:25 p.m.

Canfield Police Department is investigating the threat, and Cene said the school will follow orders from the police.

Last Tuesday, students were evacuated for about 30 minutes while police investigated a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall. Police quickly determined that the school was not at risk and students were returned to classes.