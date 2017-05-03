YOUNGSTOWN

Ten students who spent the spring semester exploring the prevalence of LGBTQ – lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and queer – issues from the late 19th century to now put their findings on display in the basement of Beeghly Center at Youngstown State University.

The course, titled “LGBTQ Issues in History and Popular Culture,” was offered for the first time this semester. It focused on the history of LGBTQ issues and their portrayal in popular culture – film, music and books.

“So often I’m told that we don’t need to worry about LGBTQ issues or LGBTQ identities – that it’s just a fad – but LGBTQ issues have actually been around for centuries,” said Megan List, assistant professor of teacher education. “It’s important to realize the LGBTQ community has had voices both historically and valuably since the 19th century.”

List said she’s proud the final projects – which include history boxes, interpretive dance, poster presentations, video presentations and more – demonstrated students helping fellow students learn about LGBTQ issues in their own creative ways.

