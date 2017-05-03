YOUNGSTOWN

Nine of 85 actionable items identified in the Campus Climate Survey have been addressed since December, Academic Senate President Chet Cooper announced Wednesday night.

“All data is being shared as widely and effectively as we can,” Cooper said.

Among those nine items are having a faculty representative on the board of trustees; facilitating better communication from President Jim Tressel and Provost Martin Abraham; reinstating the state of the university address; and making plans for upgrades to Ward Beecher.

“These are some of the 85 items we know we’ve made very positive progress on, but that is not to say other things have not had progress,” Cooper said. “Things are marching on.”

Read more about the situation in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.