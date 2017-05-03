Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Applications will be taken next week by the Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services for this year’s summer jobs experience under the Ohio Youth Works Program.

This year, the summer employment program is for 14- and 15-year-olds who meet eligibility guidelines.

The program began this week and continues to Sept. 30. Participating youth will be paid $10 per hour.

Having received $246,494 from the state for this year’s program, MCDJFS will coordinate its efforts with the county Juvenile Court.

Applications for the program will be taken from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the

Oakhill Renaissance Place auditorium, 345 Oakhill Ave., Entrance A.

A parent, caretaker or head of household shall apply for the young applicant, who need not attend the sign-up session.

Eligibility will be determined by MCDJFS.

For information, contact Lori Murphy at 330-884-6933 or Gwen Graves at 330-884-6807.

A stand-alone summer jobs program is no longer offered for 16-

to 24-year-olds, but they may join the new, year-round job readiness program, known as the Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program.

Those interested in joining CCMEP should call the Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association at 330-747-5639.