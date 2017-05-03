JOBS
Police: Poland Township woman burglarizes home for a cigarette


Published: Wed, May 3, 2017 @ 1:50 p.m.

POLAND — A township woman is now facing a felony charge after police said she entered her neighbor’s home to steal a cigarette.

Jennifer Snyder, 44, is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of falsification and obstructing official business for the Tuesday incident reported on Clingan Road.

Police say she burglarized the home for a single cigarette.

She appeared in Struthers Municipal Court for arraignment today, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her bond was set at $10,000 for the burglary charge. She is in the Mahoning County jail.

