JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio man’s mom tells police she’s sorry cop had to kill him


Published: Wed, May 3, 2017 @ 12:50 p.m.

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in southwest Ohio say the mother of a man who charged at an officer with a butcher knife and was killed said she wasn’t surprised and was sorry the officer had to shoot her son.

A grand jury concluded no charges should be filed against the officer who killed 24-year-old Michael Wilson-Salzl. Investigators say Wilson-Salzl had a history of mental illness.

Authorities say he called in a false report about gunfire outside his Hamilton apartment complex on April 22, then charged at a responding officer with a knife while wearing a black mask.

Police said Tuesday that Wilson-Salzl had tried something similar a year earlier, falsely reporting gunfire and then holding wood taped to look like a gun as police responded. In that case, officers talked him down.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes