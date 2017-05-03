COLUMBUS (AP) — A grand jury today cleared a police officer who fatally shot the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year.

At issue were actions taken by OSU officer Alan Horujko in November when he shot and killed 18-year-old attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan.

Horujko killed the Somali-born Artan after he drove into a crowd outside a classroom building on Nov. 28 and then attacked people with a knife. Thirteen people were injured in the attack.

Several witnesses reported Artan did not respond to Horujko's orders to drop the knife and instead began running toward the officer, who was forced to fire five times, said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien in announcing the grand jury results.

"The subsequent police investigation confirmed that this was an act of terrorism by a lone wolf and no other co-conspirators were identified," O'Brien said.

Horujko is back on regular duty, the university said. The university is grateful for Horujko's quick response and to all other first responders that day, said Monica Moll, the university's public safety director.

Horujko's "quick and effective response ended the tragic incident within seconds and almost certainly prevented additional injuries," Moll said.