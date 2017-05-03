NILES

For more than two years, about 6,500 technologically sophisticated water meters have sat untouched in their packaging in the vacant Waddell Park swimming pool because the city, still in fiscal emergency, has had neither money nor manpower to install them. That may finally be about to change.

City council approved an ordinance Wednesday night authorizing the city’s service director request for bids for installing residential meters. The legislation, which passed only first reading at council’s previous meeting, was adopted as an emergency.

The meters are designed to provide more accurate water usage readings that can be accessed by computer.

In other business, city Law Director Terry Swauger told council that its updated “Drug Free Safety Policy” will make no exemptions for medical marijuana.

The law director was responding to a question from council members whether an employee with a prescription for medical marijuana could institute a legal challenge.

Read more about the meeting in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.