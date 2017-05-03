JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Niles to seek bids for installation of high-tech water meters


Published: Wed, May 3, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

NILES

For more than two years, about 6,500 technologically sophisticated water meters have sat untouched in their packaging in the vacant Waddell Park swimming pool because the city, still in fiscal emergency, has had neither money nor manpower to install them. That may finally be about to change.

City council approved an ordinance Wednesday night authorizing the city’s service director request for bids for installing residential meters. The legislation, which passed only first reading at council’s previous meeting, was adopted as an emergency.

The meters are designed to provide more accurate water usage readings that can be accessed by computer.

In other business, city Law Director Terry Swauger told council that its updated “Drug Free Safety Policy” will make no exemptions for medical marijuana.

The law director was responding to a question from council members whether an employee with a prescription for medical marijuana could institute a legal challenge.

Read more about the meeting in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes