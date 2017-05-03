NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are closing mostly lower on Wall Street as media, health care and some technology companies fell.

Akamai Technologies slumped 15.5 percent after the cloud services provider made a weak revenue forecast.

Media stocks fell after Time Warner reported poor advertising sales for cable TV. Viacom sank 7.5 percent and Walt Disney fell 2.4 percent.

Bond yields and bank stocks rose as investors expected that interest rates will rise soon. The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but appears to be on track to raise them next month.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged down 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,388.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 8 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 20,957. The Nasdaq composite fell 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,072.