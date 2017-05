BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BLACKMON, ANDREW RONTRELL 9/11/1989 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Trafficking in Drugs

BOOTH, GARY L. 12/6/1955 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Weapons While Under Disability



BRACY, TAYLOR RENEE 4/22/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



BUCHANAN, RICHARD 4/21/1984 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Trafficking in Drugs



COSTICK, AMANDA JANE 2/19/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



FLETCHER, MATTHEW 9/19/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



GEIGER, BRIAN LA MAR 11/17/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



HAMPTON, RONALD DAVID 8/1/1962 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

HERRING, CARLOS MICHAEL 6/6/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



HOWELL, ROBERT D. 7/21/1971 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Trafficking in Drugs



HOWELL, WILLIAM DURRELL 3/12/1970 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Trafficking in Drugs



JONES, MARQUES LAMAR JR 12/6/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



LANDRY, THEODORE 10/8/1959 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



MCLANE, EDWARD 5/25/1986 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Trafficking in Drugs



NEGRON, LUIS A 1/11/1995 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Probation Violation



NELSON, HEATHER RENAY 6/25/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

REYNOLDS, BENJAMIN D 3/8/1984 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Engaging in Pattern of Corrupt Activity

SNYDER, JENNIFER L 3/10/1973 POLAND TWP. POLICE Burglary

VOGLE, ANTHONY M 1/5/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Accident Leaving Scene

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANDERSON, SAMMY FRENCHHALL JR 7/9/1995 2/2/2017 TIME SERVED



BARTON, THOMAS ALLEN 12/5/1983 1/3/2017 TIME SERVED



BROWN, SHANE A 9/20/1987 4/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BYRD, SHARITA R 9/24/1976 4/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CHARLTON, LEQUAN NEIL 8/31/1998 4/27/2017 BONDED OUT



DAWSON, LARRY THOMAS 8/8/1962 3/4/2017 TIME SERVED



DEPAUL, DOMINIC ANOTHONY 4/24/1998 4/24/2017 TIME SERVED

DVORAK, JAMES EDWARD 11/1/1987 5/1/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

FAUCETTE, KEVIN D 4/23/1987 4/30/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



FRANGOS, SPIRO L 6/9/1976 3/30/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

GILFORD, ERIC TYRONE 9/16/1991 4/20/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



GOOD, NATALEE GAIL 2/13/1993 3/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GRAVES, PADRA C 11/7/1981 3/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JACKSON, LEVON OSHA 12/21/1993 4/30/2017 BONDED OUT



JONES, JAJUAN N 7/14/1992 4/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KENNEDY, MAURICE JUAN 1/22/1971 4/30/2017 TIME SERVED

LEISTER, MATTHEW 7/12/1981 4/25/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

LOBOY, ROBERT STEVEN SR 1/30/1962 4/19/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MCDOWELL, CORDALE JAMES 7/27/1987 4/30/2017 BONDED OUT

PATRICK, KYLE 11/14/1994 11/2/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



PRESTON-CURRY, MICHELLE Y 5/18/1970 4/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RIVERS, JOHNNY WESLEY SR 2/24/1945 4/21/2017 BONDED OUT



ROWBOTHAM, DAVID PAUL 7/10/1976 4/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SIBILA, KEVIN 3/23/1987 4/3/2017 TIME SERVED



SMALLWOOD, DANIEL 5/7/1974 5/2/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



STAMP, JESSICA LEE 6/7/1982 5/1/2017 BONDED OUT



STRAHIN, JASON CHARLES 8/17/1979 5/2/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



STRAHIN, WILLIAM CHARLES 8/30/1978 5/2/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



THOMAS, EDWARD J 2/12/1984 11/10/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WHITFIELD, REGINALD III 11/20/1990 4/25/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

WILFORD, SEAN CHRISTOPHER 1/22/1989 4/30/2017 BONDED OUT

WILLIAMS, CARLOS J 11/4/1970 3/5/2017 BONDED OUT



YOURICK, MICHAEL PAUL 10/11/1991 4/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY