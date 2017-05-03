WASHINGTON (AP) — A pair of moderate Republicans who'd been holdouts against the GOP health care bill said today they were now backing the high-profile legislation after winning President Donald Trump's support for their proposal for reviving the languishing measure.

The conversions of Reps. Fred Upton, R-Mich., and Billy Long, R-Mo., could breathe new life into the sagging Republican push to deliver their long-standing promise repeal former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. Upton and others said they believed the House could pass the legislation Thursday.

There was no immediate announcement of a vote. And it was initially unclear if the proposed revision would attract enough support to pull one of the party's top priorities out of the legislative ditch where it's resided for weeks.

An aide to Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., one of the House's highest-profile moderates, said Dent remained opposed to the GOP health care bill. He and other moderates have complained the legislation erodes protections under Obama's law by opening the door for insurers to charge people with pre-existing illnesses unaffordable premiums.

Upton and Long's proposal would provide $8 billion over five years to help some people with pre-existing medical conditions afford coverage. Upton said their plan would put "downward pressure" on premium costs.

A supporter of the legislation, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said, at the least, backing from Upton and Long "breaks the momentum of drift away from the bill" among GOP moderates.