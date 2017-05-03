WARREN

Ian Friedman, attorney for Bresha Meadows, argued before Judge Pamela Rintala of Trumbull County Juvenile Court today that Bresha, 15, should be allowed to leave juvenile detention pending her trial, scheduled for May 22.

Meadows is charged with the aggravated murder of her father, Jonathan Meadows Sr., 41, July 28 at their home on Hunter Street Northwest. Meadows was shot to death.

Friedman said Bresha could be released to her aunt, a Cleveland police officer, and she could be placed on electronically monitored house arrest with a requirement that she be in the presence of an adult at all times.

"There is nothing about her conduct while she's been detained to suggest she's a danger to anyone else," Friedman said.

But Stanley Elkins, assistant county prosecutor, said Friedman's remarks are based on a presumption that Bresha's actions the day of the homicide were the result of abuse that Bresha's family and defense team have alleged led up to the killing.

"There is no evidence of that," Elkins said.

Elkins countered Friedman's arguments that Bresha needs mental-health care that she cannot get in the juvenile detention center. He said he has spoken with a representative of Valley Counseling who said additional evaluation and treatment could be provided in the detention center.

After opening statements from the attorneys, a mental health professional entered the courtroom to testify about an evaluation she conducted on Bresha, but the news media and other members of the public were required to leave the hearing because of protected medical information that would be discussed.